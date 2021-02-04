Left Menu

World faces around 4,000 coronavirus variants, prompting search for improved vaccines, UK minister says

"All manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant - there are about 4,000 variants around the world of COVID now." While thousands of variants have arisen as the virus mutates on replication, only a very small minority are likely to be important and to change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-02-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 14:14 IST
World faces around 4,000 coronavirus variants, prompting search for improved vaccines, UK minister says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

There are around 4,000 coronavirus variants around the world prompting vaccine manufacturers, including Pfizer Inc and AstraZeneca Plc, to try to improve their shots, s British minister said.

Thousands of variants of the type of coronavirus that causes COVID-19 have been documented as the virus mutates, including the so-called British, South African and Brazilian variants which appear to spread more swiftly than others. British Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said it was very unlikely that the current vaccines would not work against the new variants.

"Its very unlikely that the current vaccine won't be effective on the variants whether in Kent or other variants especially when it comes to severe illness and hospitalisation," Zahawi told Sky News. "All manufacturers, Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford-AstraZeneca and others, are looking at how they can improve their vaccine to make sure that we are ready for any variant - there are about 4,000 variants around the world of COVID now."

While thousands of variants have arisen as the virus mutates on replication, only a very small minority are likely to be important and to change the virus in an appreciable way, according to the British Medical Journal. The so called British variant, known as VUI-202012/01, has mutations including a change in the spike protein that viruses use to bind to the human ACE2 receptor - meaning that it is probably easier to catch.

"We have the largest genome sequencing industry - we have about 50% of the world's genome sequencing industry - and we are keeping a library of all the variants so that we are ready to respond - whether in the autumn or beyond - to any challenge that the virus may present and produce the next vaccine," Zahawi said. VACCINE RACE

The novel coronavirus - known as SARS-CoV-2 - has killed 2.268 million people worldwide since it emerged in China in late 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine. Israel is currently far ahead of the rest of the world on vaccinations per head of population, followed by the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Bahrain, the United States and then Spain, Italy and Germany.

Britain on Thursday launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule. The British researchers behind the trial said data on vaccinating people with the two different types of vaccines could help understanding of whether shots can be rolled out with greater flexibility around the world. Initial data on immune responses is expected to be generated around June.

The trial will examine the immune responses of an initial dose of Pfizer vaccine followed by a booster of AstraZeneca's, as well as vice versa, with intervals of four and 12 weeks. Both the mRNA shot developed by Pfizer and BioNtech and the adenovirus viral vector vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca are currently being rolled out in Britain, with a 12-week gap between two doses of the same vaccine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Unidentified people fire at goods train in UP, windowpane of driver's cabin damaged

Three unidentified persons fired at a goods train in Agra section in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday damaging the windowpane of the drivers cabin, officials said.The train was going from Khurja to Dhampur Thursday morning when it came under attac...

21-year-old trader rescued, 7 kidnappers held

A 21-year-old trader was rescued and seven people, including two women, were arrested for kidnapped him, police said on Thursday.According to Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Santosh Kumar Singh, Gaurav was kidnapped from outside his hom...

Aim to onboard 5 mn SMBs, invest heavily in strengthening security infra: Razorpay

Razorpay on Thursday said there has been strong growth in the number of small and medium businesses adopting digital payments during the pandemic, and it expects to onboard 5 million SMBs on its platform over the next one year.The payments ...

Vaccine passports: path back to normality or problem in the making?

Governments and developers around the world are exploring the potential use of vaccine passports as a way of reopening the economy by identifying those protected against the coronavirus.Those developing the technologies however, say such to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021