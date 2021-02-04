Left Menu

Africa CDC says fatality rate higher than global

John Nkengasong told reporters that the fatality rate on the 54-nation continent is now 2.6 per cent while the global one is 2.2 per cent.Twenty African countries including South Africa, Sudan and Congo have rates higher than the global average as a resurgence of cases in parts of the continent has a far deadlier toll than the initial wave of infections last year.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 04-02-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 16:06 IST
Africa CDC says fatality rate higher than global
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The head of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the COVID-19 case fatality rate on the continent "is becoming very troubling" as it creeps ever higher than the global one. John Nkengasong told reporters that the fatality rate on the 54-nation continent is now 2.6 per cent while the global one is 2.2 per cent.

Twenty African countries including South Africa, Sudan and Congo have rates higher than the global average as a resurgence of cases in parts of the continent has a far deadlier toll than the initial wave of infections last year. Africa's confirmed deaths in the pandemic are approaching 100,000, with more than 3.6 million cases overall. Nkengasong says "it would be a tragedy if we begin to normalize these deaths." As COVID-19 vaccines finally begin to arrive on the continent, he says 16 countries have put in requests for a total of 114 million doses of the 670 million doses the African Union has secured from various sources. Nkengasong did not name the countries but said "we hope in the next two to three weeks they should be having their vaccines."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Scientists decode how coronavirus mutates, escapes antibodies

Scientists have identified a pattern of mutations in the novel coronavirus which enable it to evade the immune systems antibodies, findings that shed light on how the virus may possibly escape existing vaccines and therapeutics.According to...

Prominent Hezbollah critic killed in south Lebanon

A prominent Lebanese Shiite publisher who criticized Iran-backed Hezbollah was found shot dead in a car in southern Lebanon on Thursday, two security sources and his family said.A judge following the case said the body of Lokman Slim had fo...

Carp diem: Vietnamese mark Lunar New Year with annual fish release

Vietnamese kicked off preparations for the Lunar New Year festival on Thursday by releasing ornamental carp into rivers and lakes - an age-old ceremony held one week before the Tet holiday officially begins.The tradition stems from the fabl...

Hindalco's arm Novelis Q3 net income rises to USD 177 million

Novelis, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Ltd, on Thursday posted a 65.4 per cent increase in its net income to USD 177 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.The company had posted a net income of USD 107 million...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021