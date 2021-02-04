Left Menu

'Trust the system', health chief tells Portuguese angry at slow vaccine roll out

Portugal's health chief sought to reassure people in the coronavirus-stricken country that they will get vaccinated, as anger spreads over delays and queue jumping.

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 04-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 18:50 IST
'Trust the system', health chief tells Portuguese angry at slow vaccine roll out

Portugal's health chief sought to reassure people in the coronavirus-stricken country that they will get vaccinated, as anger spreads over delays and queue jumping. For much of the past few weeks, Portugal has suffered the highest per capita rates of deaths and new infections in the world. Meanwhile, like other EU countries, it has been far slower than Britain or the United States to roll out vaccines.

"Everyone will be vaccinated - we cannot all get (a shot) on the same day. There are priorities," health chief Graça Freitas told reporters. "People must trust the system. The system will invite everyone to be vaccinated." Several mayors, a doctor's husband and even a priest's mother have been vaccinated ahead of time in Portugal, where vaccines are still being prioritised for frontline health workers, care home residents and those aged over 80.

Opposition party PSD said those responsible should face criminal charges, amid heavy criticism from lawmakers, unions and frustrated citizens towards queue-jumpers. "Vaccination fraud undermines citizens' confidence in their institutions," Portuguese nurse Mario Macedo wrote on Twitter. "Vaccines are scarce (and) fraud can delay the goal of protecting the most vulnerable."

The head of the country's vaccination task force, Francisco Ramos, stepped down on Wednesday, over what he acknowledged were "irregularities" in the process of selecting which workers should be vaccinated at the Red Cross Hospital where he is the chief executive. In a country of 10.3 million people, only around 350,000 have so far received any vaccine, of whom 75,000 have had a second dose.

"It is a hope, it is a positive thing and it is going well so we shouldn't get caught up with the things that are not going as well," Freitas said. Discontent with vaccination has reached the country's famed 'pasteis de nata' custard tarts. Over the weekend, a regional unit of ambulance service INEM said it had used leftover COVID-19 shots to vaccinate workers of a pastry shop next door to its building in the city of Porto - prompting questions over why the shots had not gone to priority workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Intel supports NIH’s All of Us Research Program

EBay tops holiday-quarter revenue estimates, forecasts upbeat Q1 sales

EBay holiday-quarter revenue beats estimates

Santander sinks to first annual loss, one-off costs hit Q4

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

5L patients of rare disease, treatment costs in crores; govt lacks budget: HC told

The Delhi High Court was informed on Thursday by the Ministry of Health that there are over five lakh patients suffering from rare disease Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy DMD in the country and genetic therapy is required to be provided to them...

India's COVID positivity rate dips to 5.42 pc: Health ministry

Indias cumulative COVID-19 positivity rate has declined to 5.42 per cent while the weekly positivity rate last week was recorded at 1.82 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. Eight states and union territories, which have a ...

GEECL petitions Mamata against siege at co plant

Great Eastern Energy Corporation Ltd GEECL has petitioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee against some locals laying a siege on the firms gas gathering station at Asansol in the state, disrupting supplies to customers.The siege w...

Rugby-Russell back for Scotland against England as Redpath debuts

Finn Russell returns at flyhalf and Cameron Redpath will make his debut at centre for Scotland in the lineup named by coach Gregor Townsend on Thursday to face England in their Six Nations opener at Twickenham on Saturday.Russell, whose mer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021