India says committed to humanitarian support for Myanmar to deal with COVID-19

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2021 19:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 19:16 IST
India will provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar to fight the coronavirus pandemic, the foreign ministry said on Thursday, as international pressure mounts against its military leaders following for a coup.

New Delhi had sent 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Myanmar as part of a diplomatic effort last month before the military overthrew and detained elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

India is monitoring the situation closely, the foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava told reporters, but it won't hold back on aid. "We remain committed to continuing our humanitarian support for the people in Myanmar in mitigating the health and economic impact of the pandemic," he said.

