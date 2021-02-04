9,995 healthcare workers vaccinated in Mizoram

At least 9,995 healthcare workersin Mizoram have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine,an official statement said on Thursday.

Sixty-five per cent of the total 17,500 healthcareworkers or 9,995 people have received the first dose of theCOVID-19 vaccine, it said.

Mizoram ranks 5th among Indian states in vaccinatingthe highest number of persons, the statement.

A total of 27,000 frontline workers have beenregistered to receive COVID-19 vaccine.

A meeting of important officials, churches and doctorsto review the COVID-19 scenario in the state on Thursdaydeliberated about the proposals from Mizoram University andschool education department about reopening of university andinstitutions.

Meanwhile, Mizoram on Thursday reported no new COVID-19 case.

The state's tally is now 4,376 of which 4,342 peoplehave already recovered from the infection.

Mizoram now has 25 active COVID-19 cases.

