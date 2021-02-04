French PM says no need for new national lockdown for now

French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that the coronavirus situation in France remained fragile but that for the moment there was no need for a new national lockdown.

Castex told a news conference that the spread of the virus had not strongly increased over the past two weeks, even if the pressure on French hospitals remained strong.

"We must stick with the current restrictions we already have in place ... but the situation today does not justify a new national lockdown," he said.

