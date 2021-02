BRIEF-French hospitalisations for COVID-19 down over 24 hours - Geodes

* CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE HAS 27,766 PATIENTS HOSPITALISED FOR COVID 19, DOWN 187 OVER 24 HOURS - GEODES

* CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE REPORTS 357 ADDITIONAL DEATHS OVER 24 HOURS IN HOSPITALS - GEODES * FRANCE HAS 3,240 PATIENTS IN ICU UNITS TREATED FOR COVID-19, down 27 OVER 24 HOURS - GEODES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Nicolas Delame, Dominique Vidalon)

