Left Menu

Paraguay inks contract for Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

Paraguay signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the South American country's health minister said on Thursday. The government said it planned to start vaccination in the second half of February, giving priority to health professionals and adults over 60 years old.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 02:45 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 02:45 IST
Paraguay inks contract for Russia's Sputnik coronavirus vaccine

Paraguay signed a contract with the Russian Direct Investment Fund to purchase the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, the South American country's health minister said on Thursday. It was the first announcement of a bilateral agreement under Paraguay's coronavirus immunization plan. Neighboring Argentina is also using the Russian vaccine.

Scientists gave Russia's Sputnik V vaccine the green light this week saying it was almost 92% effective in fighting COVID-19 based on peer-reviewed late-stage trial results published in The Lancet international medical journal. Paraguayan Health Minister Julio Mazzoleni said the number of doses and schedule for distribution will be reported later, without giving other details about the operation.

"We are awaiting the return of the contracts that have already been signed in order to make that announcement," he said at a press conference. The country will also receive some 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in the second half of February through the COVAX program promoted by the World Health Organization, as announced by President Mario Abdo over the weekend.

The health ministry has confirmed 2,765 deaths associated with COVID-19 as of Wednesday. The government said it planned to start vaccination in the second half of February, giving priority to health professionals and adults over 60 years old.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

EXPLAINER-How do negative interest rates work?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia welcomes Biden's commitment to cooperate to defend the kingdom's sovereignty -state news agency

Saudi Arabia welcomed on Thursday what U.S. President Joe Bidens speech included regarding the commitment of the U.S. to cooperate with the kingdom to defend its sovereignty and address the threats targeting it, the state news agency SPA re...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Global equities markets rise on better outlook, dollar gains

Global equities rallied for a fourth day of gains on Thursday as signs of a stable U.S. labor market, a revitalized dollar and rising bond yields turned attention to economies on the mend rather than the recent trading feud sparked by retai...

Biden tells Putin: U.S. no longer 'rolling over'

President Joe Biden on Thursday told Russia that the United States would no longer be rolling over in the face of aggressive action by Moscow, declaring a new, tough approach by Washington. Visiting the State Department, Biden also promised...

Libyan rivals vie for roles in new interim government

Potential leaders of a new Libyan interim government joined in competing blocs on Thursday to seek backing from participants in U.N.-backed talks after publicly auditioning for top roles.The process is part of a U.N plan that envisages nati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021