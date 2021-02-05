Thailand reports 586 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand on Friday reported 586 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 22,644.

No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

Also Read: Thailand Open: Prannoy crashes out after losing to Daren

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)