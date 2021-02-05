Thailand reports 586 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Thailand reports 586 new coronavirus cases, no new deathsReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:08 IST
Thailand on Friday reported 586 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 22,644.
No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.
