Thailand reports 586 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 05-02-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 10:08 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand on Friday reported 586 new coronavirus cases, taking its total infections to 22,644.

No new deaths were reported, the country's COVID-19 taskforce said at a briefing. Thailand has recorded 79 coronavirus-related deaths since a year ago.

