Mexican president tests negative for COVID-19, less than two weeks after contracting it

Mexico has recorded 162,922 deaths in the pandemic, one of the largest death tolls, and Lopez Obrador's crisis management has drawn sustained criticism from political adversaries and medical experts.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has had a negative COVID-19 test, the government said on Thursday, less than two weeks after the 67-year-old announced he had contracted the virus.

"I'm in good health already, I'm recovering," Lopez Obrador said in a video message from the National Palace, adding that an antigen test he took in the morning was negative. "We have to move forward in this crisis, this health crisis, the pandemic, and the economic crisis," he added. "We will be fine."

Lopez Obrador was a heavy smoker until suffering a major heart attack in 2013, and has a history of heart problems. But since his announcement on Jan. 24, health officials have reiterated that he is doing well, with only mild symptoms.

Mexico has recorded 162,922 deaths in the pandemic, one of the largest death tolls, and Lopez Obrador's crisis management has drawn sustained criticism from political adversaries and medical experts. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

Nevertheless, polls have shown Lopez Obrador's popularity rising in the pandemic, despite accusations he has too often downplayed it and put himself unnecessarily at risk.

