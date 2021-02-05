Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:54 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.

11:49 a.m.

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:45 a.m.

COVID-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest, study says.

11:28 a.m.

As many as four new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,380.

11:04 a.m.

Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

11:00 a.m.

Reflecting steady improvement in the COVID-19 situation, active cases remained under 2,000 in Telangana for the second day while 169 fresh infections took the tally to over 2.95 lakh, the government said on Friday.

10:41 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities.

10:27 a.m.

Warner Bros has shut down the production on the third installment of ''Fantastic Beasts'' franchise after a team member tested positive for novel coronavirus. 10:22 a.m.

9:54 a.m.

Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 58 new cases pushed the tally to 1,18,897, a health department official said on Friday.

9:23 a.m.

Thane district records 254 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

