Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 12:06 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pxhere

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

11:54 a.m.

Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.

11:49 a.m.

The RBI on Friday decided to leave the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

11:45 a.m.

COVID-19 patients have higher risk of dying after cardiac arrest, study says.

11:28 a.m.

As many as four new cases take Mizoram's COVID-19 tally to 4,380.

11:04 a.m.

Pharma major Pfizer on Friday said it has decided to withdraw its application for Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) of its COVID-19 vaccine in India.

11:00 a.m.

Reflecting steady improvement in the COVID-19 situation, active cases remained under 2,000 in Telangana for the second day while 169 fresh infections took the tally to over 2.95 lakh, the government said on Friday.

10:41 a.m.

India's COVID-19 tally of cases went past 1.08 crore with 12,408 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day while the death toll increased to 1,54,823 with 120 daily new fatalities.

10:27 a.m.

Warner Bros has shut down the production on the third installment of ''Fantastic Beasts'' franchise after a team member tested positive for novel coronavirus. 10:22 a.m.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday decided to leave benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 per cent but maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

9:54 a.m.

Jharkhand has not reported any fresh COVID-19 fatality in the past 24 hours, even as 58 new cases pushed the tally to 1,18,897, a health department official said on Friday.

9:23 a.m.

Thane district records 254 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

Boeing enters into strategic collaboration with leading aviation firm Air Works

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ajiliya boutique embodies classic, timeless fashion outfits.

Surat Gujarat India, February 5 ANIPNN A top socialite, entrepreneur, fashion consultant, cyclist, mother, homemaker and much more. Elegant and enchanting, meet this inspirational women entrepreneur donning multiple roles with so much enthu...

Japan's Kirin ends Myanmar beer tie-up with army-owned partner after coup

Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings on Friday scrapped its beer alliance with a conglomerate linked to the Myanmar military after the army staged a coup deposing the democratically elected government earlier this week.The move effectively ...

Maratha quota: SC to hear pleas from March 8 in hybrid manner

The Supreme Court on Friday said it would hear from March 8 in a hybrid manner, a combination of physical and virtual hearings, the pleas pertaining to the 2018 Maharashtra law granting reservation to Marathas in education and jobs. A five-...

ICICI Bank, MUFG Bank tie up for serving Japanese corporations operating in India

Second largest private sector lender ICICI Bank on Friday tied up with Japans MUFG Bank, with an eye on the business generated by companies from the eastern Asian country present in India.Both the banks signed a memorandum of understanding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021