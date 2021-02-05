Left Menu

Serbia sees production of Sputnik V by the year-end - president

Profiting from its close ties with China which invested billions in the Balkan country, Serbia was one of the first European countries to begin mass-inoculation with 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine it purchased so far. "I am thankful to President Xi for that," Vucic said.

Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 18:57 IST
Serbia sees production of Sputnik V by the year-end - president

Serbia will invest as much as necessary to start domestic production of Russia's Sputnik V by the end of the year, President Aleksandar Vucic told Reuters on Friday.

A group of Russian experts is expected to visit Serbia next week for talks about local production of the Sputnik V vaccine by the end of the year. Vucic said he and Russian President Vladimir Putin had reached an initial agreement about the launch of the production procedure which he described as "complicated and difficult."

With over 530,000 people, or around 7.5% of its population, inoculated against COVID-19, Serbia globally holds the fourth highest vaccination rate per 100 people, behind Israel, Britain and the United States. Under the state vaccination programme, Serbians can currently choose between shots from Pfizer Inc-BioNTech, , China's Sinopharm or Russia's Sputnik V.

"At the moment we do not have (production) capacities (for Sputnik V) but we will build it. It does not matter how much it will cost, we will invest," he said. So far, coronavirus has infected 402,700 and killed 4,085 people in Serbia, bringing its health system to the verge of collapse. The rate of infection has subsided in recent weeks, but thousands remain hospitalised.

Vucic said Serbia would aim to produce Sputnik V not only for its own needs but also for export throughout the region. The Balkan country expects to get 200,000 doses of the Sputnik V vaccine this month, 500,000 Sinopharm vaccines, around 90,000 doses developed by Pfizer Inc-BioNTech and "first quantities from over 100,000 shots" produced by AstraZeneca .

"The Chinese vaccine is the most expensive one," Vucic said. Profiting from its close ties with China which invested billions in the Balkan country, Serbia was one of the first European countries to begin mass-inoculation with 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine it purchased so far.

"I am thankful to President Xi for that," Vucic said. "I have been reading reports about quality of vaccines and I have realised that the Chinese is a very good one," Vucic said. Vucic said that the country will spend between 200-300 million euros or up to 0.7 percent of its gross domestic product this year to purchase enough vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 281 can reveal more about Qliphoth devils, release possible on Sunday

High levels of toxic heavy metals found in some baby food - U.S. report

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Good time for Cadres to come out, what about Psykos?

Health News Roundup: Britain trial to test combining Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines in two-shot regimen; Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Czechs may consider following Hungary in using vaccines not registered in EU - PM

The Czech Republic may consider using vaccines not registered in the European Union to speed up vaccinations, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said Friday on a trip to Hungary, which has given emergency approval to Russian and Chinese vacc...

Lok Sabha proceedings hit for fourth consecutive day as Oppn protest against farm laws continues

Lok Sabha proceedings were a virtual washout on Friday as relentless protest by Opposition members against the Centres three farm laws continued for the fourth consecutive day, even as signs emerged that normal functioning could resume from...

5-day national horticulture fair in Bengaluru from Feb 8

Bengaluru, Feb 5 PTI A five-day horticulture fair isto be be held here by the Indian Council for AgriculturalResearch ICAR- Indian Institute of Horticultural ResearchIIHR from February 8.The national fair would be organised under the themeH...

AfDB financing construction of Public Health Emergency Operations Center in Juba

The African Development Bank AfDB.org is financing the construction of the second phase of the Public Health Emergency Operations Center PHEOC in Juba, South Sudan.The groundbreaking ceremony, held on Thursday, was presided over by Elizabet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021