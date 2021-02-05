Left Menu

3,195 more given COVID vaccine shots in Himachal; number rises to 51,573

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2021 20:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2021 20:38 IST
A total of 3,195 people were administered COVID-19 vaccine in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the number of those who have received the jabs in the state to 51,573, a senior health official said.

As many as 4,776 healthcare workers were to be administered the vaccine across 67 sessions on Friday, but 3,195 could be given the jabs, which is 67 per cent coverage, he said.

The total number of people vaccinated for the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the state has now risen to 51,573 against a target of around 77,000 by February 9, Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said.

The vaccination drive in the state began on January 16 when 1,536 members of the medical fraternity were given the jabs.

A total of 3,299 people were vaccinated on January 18, 232 on January 19, 45 on January 20, 686 on January 21, 3,819 on January 22, 3,935 on January 23, 510 on January 27 and 4,794 on January 28, 4,070 on January 29, 4,816 on January 30, 5700 on February one, 6,136 on February 2, 4,356 on February 3 and 4,434 on February 4.

Two cases of AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) were reported in the state on Thursday, Jindal said.

The number of AEFI cases in the state during COVID vaccination till now is 87, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

