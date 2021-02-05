J-K records 66 fresh COVID-19 cases

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 66 new coronavirus cases, raising the tally to 1,24,785, officials said.

The union territory also reported one fresh death due to the infection in the past 24 hours, they added.

Of the new cases, 15 were recorded from the Jammu division and 51 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded the highest of 25 cases, including 16 travellers.

While six districts did not report any fresh case, 13 others had fresh cases in single digits.

The number of active cases is 654 in the union territory, while 1,22,187 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

One fresh death due to the virus in Kashmir took the fatality toll in the UT to 1,944, they said.

