Goa Health Minister felicitates HoDs of GMC as COVID warriors

Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has felicitated the Head of Departments of Goa Medical College and Hospital as COVID warriors. According to a statement issued by the Goa government, Rane attended the 'Abhikhya' programme organized by GMC and distributed prizes for the batch of 2020-21 along with felicitating the HoDs as COVID warriors for their commendable service during the pandemic.

Rane applauded the dedicated work done by the health workers during the pandemic period and complimented team Goa Medical College and Directorate of Health Services for their continuous efforts as regards to medication. "With a positive approach, the health sector is moving forward in the right direction and Goa is known for the best health care facilities at the national level," the Health Minister said.

Goa now has currently 782 active coronavirus cases and 52,165 patients have recovered from COVID-19. A total of 770 people have succumbed to the virus in the state till Friday. (ANI)

