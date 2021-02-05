84 new COVID-19 cases in Haryana, 1 death

Haryana recorded 84 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, while one death due to the infection took place in the state, a health department's bulletin said.

The death of a coronavirus patient was reported in Gurgaon. The fatality count in the state has now risen to 3,027, it stated.

The 84 fresh cases included 23 from Gurgaon and 18 from Panchkula districts.

The total number of infections reported in the state reached 2,68,293, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is 949, while 2,64,317 patients have recovered. The recovery rate was 98.52 percent, it stated.

