J'khand HC issues show-cause notice to RIMS director for not submitting Lalu's health report

The Jharkhand High Court on Fridayissued a show-cause to the director of Rajendra Institute ofMedical Sciences for not submitting the health report ofjailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad.

The court observed that the report is vital toascertain the reason behind shifting Prasad to Delhi's AllIndia Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on January 23.

He was moved to the national capital for apparentpneumonia, but no specific health issue has been reported byAIIMS so far, officials have said.

The high court has scheduled the next hearing in thematter on February 19, giving ''one last chance'' to the RIMSdirector to submit Prasad's health report.

Prasad (72), convicted in fodder scam cases, has beenundergoing treatment at RIMS for multiple ailments.

