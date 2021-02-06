Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-02-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 00:33 IST
10 new COVID-19 cases in Noida 

Noida (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,388, official data showed.

The active cases in the district rose to 47 from 44 the previous day, while its recovery rate stood at 99.45 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Another seven patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 25,250, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.35 per cent. The recovery rate of patients reached 99.45 per cent, the statistics showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 4,462 from 4,629 on Thursday while the overall recoveries reached 5,87,984 and the death toll climbed to 8,682 on Friday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

