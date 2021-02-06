CanSino vaccine seeks emergency approval in Mexico: foreign minister

China's CanSino Biologics Inc is formally seeking emergency use authorization in Mexico for its Covid-19 vaccine, Mexico's foreign minister said on Friday, as the company seeks quick approval prior to wide-scale distribution.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter that the one-dose CanSino vaccine has been successfully tested on more than 14,000 volunteers in Mexico since last October.

