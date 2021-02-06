Left Menu

Brazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week

Rosso added he expects Brazilian health regulator Anvisa will approve emergency use of the Russian vaccine next week, as the agency eased requirements for such an authorization. The first of 10 million doses committed by Russia are ready for dispatch to Brazil as soon as Anvisa greenlights the shot.

Reuters | Updated: 06-02-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 06:42 IST
Brazil drugmaker seeks contract, regulatory OK for Russian vaccine next week

Brazilian drug maker União Química expects to have regulatory approval and a government contract by next week for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, its director for international business Rogerio Rosso told Reuters on Friday. Rosso said the company expects to draw up a contract by Wednesday with the health ministry for an initial 10 million ready-for-use imported doses based on a reference price of $10 per dose.

He said the ministry is also interested in buying the firm's entire domestic production of Sputnik V, an estimated 8 million doses a month from April, for Brazil's national immunization program. Rosso added he expects Brazilian health regulator Anvisa will approve emergency use of the Russian vaccine next week, as the agency eased requirements for such an authorization.

The first of 10 million doses committed by Russia are ready for dispatch to Brazil as soon as Anvisa greenlights the shot. Anvisa said in a statement that it discussed with company representatives the emergency use approval based on late stage trials conducted outside Brazil. The Health Ministry did not reply to a request for comment.

With approval by Lebanon on Friday, Sputnik V has been authorized for emergency use in 18 countries besides Russia, said the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which is marketing the vaccine. The two-dose vaccine has an efficacy of 91.6%, according to data published on Tuesday in The Lancet medical journal. RDIF chief executive Kirill Dmitriev has said Brazil could become a Sputnik V supplier to its neighbors in Latin America, where six nations have approved the vaccine, including Argentina, which started immunizations with it in December.

Rosso, a former congressman and governor of Brasilia, said that would have to wait if the Brazilian government buys União Química's output, at least until the company can ramp up production later this year with additional equipment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

EXCLUSIVE-Pfizer withdraws application for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in India

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar restaurant in Bangkok promotes anti-coup activity

As expatriates from Myanmar around the world react to the militarys lightning takeover of their homeland, one restaurant in neighbouring Thailand is working a diner at a time to help support members of Bangkoks Myanmar community who want to...

Soccer-Rio club Botafogo relegated after yet another defeat

Rio de Janeiro club Botafogo were relegated to Brazils Serie B for the second time in six seasons on Friday after a 1-0 home defeat to Sport. The club, once home to Brazilian greats Garrincha, Didi, Carlos Alberto and Jairzinho, have won on...

Police: 2 children killed, 1 child wounded in Ohio shooting

Authorities in Toledo, Ohio, say two children were killed and a third was wounded in a shooting Friday. A tweet from Toledo police said the children were shot during a domestic dispute and a suspect was in custody. The third child shot was ...

Indian held at Chicago airport with 3,200 viagra pills: Officials

An Indian national was held at the Chicago airport for unlawful import of 3,200 pills of viagra worth over USD 96,000, according to an official statement.The passenger, whose identity has not been revealed, had travelled back to the US from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021