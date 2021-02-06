Left Menu

Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health ministry

More than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422 and Karnataka at 3,60,592.In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days.In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 13:06 IST
Over 54 lakh people vaccinated against COVID-19 in India: Health ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

More than 54 lakh people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 54,16,849 beneficiaries inoculated, the highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542, followed by Maharashtra at 4,34,943, Rajasthan at 4,14,422 and Karnataka at 3,60,592.

In a statement, the health ministry said India is the fastest country to reach the 50 lakh-mark in COVID-19 vaccination in 21 days.

''In the last 24 hours, 4,57,404 people were vaccinated across 10,502 sessions. A total of 1,06,303 sessions have been conducted so far. It includes 3,01,537 healthcare workers and 1,55,867 frontline workers,'' the ministry said.

It said a total of 20 crore (20,06,72,589) tests have been conducted till now.

About 83.3 per cent of the new cases are observed to be concentrated in six states/union territories of Maharashtra, Kerala, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.

The total number COVID-19 cases mounted to 1,08,14,304 and the death toll climbed to 1,54,918. A total of 95 fatalities were reported in a span of 24 hours in the country, data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Federal executions likely a COVID superspreader

As the Trump administration was nearing the end of an unprecedented string of executions, 70 per cent of death row inmates were sick with COVID-19. Guards were ill. Travelling prisons staff on the execution team had the virus. So did media ...

Divi's Labs Q3 net profit up 31 pc to Rs 471 cr

Drug firm Divis Laboratories on Saturday reported a 31.05 net profit of Rs 470.62 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, on account of robust sales.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 359.09 crore for the corresponding period of t...

UP govt asks legislators to buy tablets for paperless budget session

The Uttar Pradesh government has asked members of the states legislative assembly and council to purchase tablets for a paperless budget session.According to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, each legislator will be reimbursed Rs 50,000 ...

Mamata did not allow PM Kisan scheme in Bengal to satisfy her ego: J P Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for depriving farmers of the state of the PM Kisan scheme benefits to satisfy her ego.He also wondered why she loses her cool over Jai Shri Ram slogans.N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021