China approves Sinovac Biotech COVID-19 vaccine for general public use

Sinovac Biotech said on Saturday that its unit's COVID-19 vaccine has been formally approved for use by the general public by China's medical products regulator.

Prior to the approval, the CoronaVac vaccine had already been administered in China's vaccination programme mainly targeting key groups deemed to be at higher risk of exposure to the virus.

