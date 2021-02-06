Malaysia reports 3,847 new coronavirus cases with 12 new deaths

Malaysia reports 3,847 new coronavirus cases with 12 new deathsReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:36 IST
Malaysia reported 3,847 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 238,721.
The health ministry also reported 12 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 857.
