Malaysia reports 3,847 new coronavirus cases with 12 new deaths

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-02-2021 16:35 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 15:36 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia reported 3,847 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections to 238,721.

The health ministry also reported 12 new deaths, taking the total number of fatalities to 857.

