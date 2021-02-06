Left Menu

Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, no serious AEFI: Health ministry

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 20:10 IST
Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated till now and there has been no case of serious or severe adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 56,36,868 beneficiaries vaccinated, Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry Manohar Agnani said 52,66,175 are healthcare workers and 3,70,693 are frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2.

He further said that 54.7 per cent of the healthcare workers registered on the Co-WIN app have been vaccinated.

On Saturday, Agnani said total 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated. He said there was no case of serious or severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date.

''No new case of hospitalization or death reported in the past 24 hours,'' he added.

Agnani said 13 states and UTs, including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, have vaccination coverage of 60 per cent among health care workers while 12 states and UTs, including Delhi, Punjab and Assam, have less than 40 per cent vaccination coverage among HCWs.

He said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Saturday reviewed the performance of vaccination drives with all states and UTs.

''He advised states/UTs to improve coverage, beneficiary turn out per session and minimize vaccine wastage,'' Agnani said.

He said states and UTs have been asked to complete the first dose administration to all health care workers by February 20 and mop-up rounds by February 25.

