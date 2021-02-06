Left Menu

More than 10,000 health workers given COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:26 IST
Assam administered COVID-19vaccine to more than 10,000 health workers on the sixteenthday on Saturday, taking the total number of personsinoculated so far to 87,308, according to a bulletin issued bythe National Health Mission, Assam.

Covishield vaccine was administered to 9,011beneficiaries at 185 session sites, while 1033 beneficiarieswere given Covaxin at 20 sites taking the total number ofthose innoculated on Saturday to 10,044.

There were no report of any adverse event followingimmunization during the day.

Dibrugarh reported the highest administration of 943vaccines, followed by 757 in Sonitpur, 732 in Kamrup and 632in Tinsukia district.

Meanwhile, the state reported on Saturday nine newpositive COVID-19 cases, two more than Friday's lowest ofseven cases, taking the total number to 2,17,202.

No death was reported during the day, according to theNHM bulletin.

The total deaths reported so far is 1084 with a currentdeath rate of 0.50 per cent. A total 1347 COVID positivepatients have died for other reasons, it said.

The nine new cornavirus cases include five from Kamrupmetropolitan district.

The new cases were detected out of 15,262 tests with apositivity rate 0.06 per cent, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state is currently348 and they are under treatment at different COVID hospitalsin the state, it said.

The total tests conducted so far have reached65,61,527, including both RT-PCR and Rapid Antigen Test.

The number of recovered patients discharged duringthe day is 20 while the recovery rate in the state iscurrently 98.72 per cent, the bulletin said.

The total recovered patients so far is 2,14,423 andthree migrated out of the state, it added.

