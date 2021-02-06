Over 56 lakh people inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine; no serious AEFI: Health ministry

Over 56 lakh people have been inoculated against coronavirus till now and there has been no case of 'serious' or 'severe' adverse event following vaccination or death attributable to the vaccination till date, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

Of the 56,36,868 beneficiaries vaccinated, Additional Secretary in the Union health ministry, Manohar Agnani said 52,66,175 are healthcare workers and 3,70,693 frontline workers whose vaccination started on February 2.

He said 54.7 per cent of healthcare workers registered on CoWIN application have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Saturday, Agnani said 2,20,019 beneficiaries were vaccinated. He said there was no case of serious or severe AEFI or death attributable to vaccination till date.

''No new case of hospitalisation or death reported in the past 24 hours,'' he added.

Agnani said 13 states and Union territories (UTs), including Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, have vaccination coverage of 60 per cent among health care workers.

On the other hand, 12 states/UTs recorded less than 40 per cent coverage of healthcare workers in their respective regions. These are Assam, Delhi, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Ladakh, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur and Puducherry, he said.

The highest number of people were vaccinated in Uttar Pradesh at 6,73,542 followed by Maharashtra at 4,63,044, Rajasthan at 4,19,059 and Karnataka at 3,83,537.

Twenty-eight people have been hospitalised so far. This comprises 0.0005 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the 28 cases of hospitalization, 19 were discharged after treatment, while nine persons died, the senior official noted.

''A total of 22 deaths have been recorded till date. These comprise 0.0004 per cent of the total vaccinations. Of the total number of deaths, nine persons died in hospital, while 13 deaths were recorded outside the hospital,'' he added.

Agnani also said that Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reviewed the performance of vaccination drives with all states and UTs on Saturday.

''He advised states/UTs to improve coverage, beneficiary turn out per session and minimise vaccine wastage,'' he said.

The additional secretary added that states and UTs have been asked to complete the first dose administration to all health care workers by February 20 and mop-up rounds by February 25.

