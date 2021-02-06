Left Menu

India developing 7 more COVID vaccines: Harsh Vardhan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 06-02-2021 22:42 IST
India developing 7 more COVID vaccines: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister HarshVardhan on Saturday said that the country is developing sevenmore COVID-19 vaccines and also working on further vaccinedevelopment to inoculate every citizen of India.

He said the Centre does not have any immediate plan tomake the vaccines available in the open market and a decisionwill be taken as the situation demands.

The COVID-9 inoculation process for people aged above50 will start in March, he told reporters.

''We are not dependent only on the two vaccines as thecountry is working on seven more indigenous vaccines.

''Simultaneously, we are also working on thedevelopment of more vaccines because India is a huge countryand we need more players and research to reach out toeveryone,'' he said.

Three of the vaccines are in the trial phase, two arein the pre-clinical stage, one is in phase 1 and another inphase 2, the Union health minister said.

''The COVID-19 inoculation process for people above 50years of age will start next month,'' he said.

''Presently, COVID-19 vaccines are being administeredon an emergency basis, under full observation and in acontrolled manner. If the vaccines are released in the openmarket, there won't be any control over them. The decisionwill be taken as the situation demands,'' he added.

Two COVID vaccines Covishield and Covaxin are beingadministered to healthcare and the frontline workers duringthe ongoing initial stages of the inoculation process.

Covishield, AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, has beendeveloped by the University of Oxford.

Covaxin is India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccinedeveloped by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the IndianCouncil of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute ofVirology (NIV).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

WHO chief calls on drug firms to share vaccine-making capacity

Google opens paid-for Australia news platform in drive to undercut Canberra's content payment law

France to start rollout of AstraZeneca vaccine on weekend - Health Minister

Robinhood lifts trading restrictions on all stocks, including GameStop

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre urges states/UTs to exponentially increase pace of COVID-19 vaccination

While there are 12 StatesUTs that have achieved 60 per cent or more vaccination coverage of healthcare workers, the central government has advised them to improve the percentage coverage of vaccinated beneficiaries and directed that they mu...

Gold worth Rs 90 lakh snatched from jewellery shop staffer in Bihar

Gold worth Rs 90 lakhwas snatched from a jewellery shop staffer in BiharsBhagalpur district on Saturday, police said.Four unidentified persons riding on two motorcyclessnatched a bag containing 1.85 kg gold from the man when hewas going to ...

'Exercise caution' when commenting on farmers' protest: Sharad Pawar to Sachin Tendulkar

Days after Sachin Tendulkar made comments in the wake remarks of some celebrities on the protest by farmers, Nationalist Congress Party NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday asked the former Indian skipper Sachin Tendulkar to exercise caution ...

American soldiers reach Rajasthan for joint Indo-US military exercise on Pak border: Def official

A contingent American soldiers have reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long Indo-US joint military exercise along the Pakistan border, starting Monday, a defence official said. The contingent of 270 US soldiers reached Suratgarh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021