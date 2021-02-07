Left Menu

Italy reports 270 coronavirus deaths on Sunday

Italy reported 270 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 385 the day before, the health ministry said. The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-02-2021 21:54 IST
Representative Image

The daily tally of new infections fell to 11,641 from 13,442 on Saturday, it said. Italy has recorded 91,273 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in the country last February, the second-highest toll in Europe, behind Britain, and the sixth-highest in the world.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 19,266 on Sunday, down from 19,408 a day earlier. There were 105 new admissions to intensive care units. Some 206,789 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day compared to 282,407 the previous day, the health ministry said.

