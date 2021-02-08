Left Menu

Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.

The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79.

