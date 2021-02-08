Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus cases

Thailand reports 186 new coronavirus casesReuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-02-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 10:10 IST
Thailand reported 186 new coronavirus cases on Monday and no additional deaths, its COVID-19 taskforce said.
The new infections took the overall total to 23,557, with fatalities remaining at 79.
