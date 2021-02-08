Left Menu

Ukraine in talks with other countries on receiving some of their vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine, which hopes to vaccinate half of its population against coronavirus by early 2022, is in talks with other countries, including Poland, about receiving some of their coronavirus vaccines, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Zelenskiy said last week that Kyiv had secured a total of 20 million doses of vaccine from India's Serum Institute and the global COVAX scheme.

Ukraine also expects to receive 5 million doses of vaccine from China's Sinovac.

