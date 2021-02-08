Ukraine in talks with other countries on receiving some of their vaccines

Ukraine in talks with other countries on receiving some of their vaccinesReuters | Updated: 08-02-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 08-02-2021 14:43 IST
Ukraine, which hopes to vaccinate half of its population against coronavirus by early 2022, is in talks with other countries, including Poland, about receiving some of their coronavirus vaccines, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.
Zelenskiy said last week that Kyiv had secured a total of 20 million doses of vaccine from India's Serum Institute and the global COVAX scheme.
Ukraine also expects to receive 5 million doses of vaccine from China's Sinovac.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- Ukraine
- China
- Poland
- India
- Serum Institute
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Kyiv
ALSO READ
Mainland China reports 80 new COVID-19 cases vs 107 a day earlier
Biden administration to unveil more climate policies, urges China to toughen emissions target
U.S. urges China to stop pressure against Taiwan
China rescues first person from Shandong gold mine -state media
Normal diets for trapped China miners as rescue continues