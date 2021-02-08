Cases of South African variant detected north of Paris, one school closed

The local authority for the city of Eaubonne, north of Paris, said on Monday that cases of the South African variant of the new coronavirus had been detected and that it was starting a track-and-trace campaign in light of this.

An official at the College Jules Ferry in Eaubonne told Reuters the school had been ordered to close temporarily after coronavirus cases were found on premises.

