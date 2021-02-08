Odisha reports 72 new COVID-19 cases, 1 fatality

Odisha's COVID-19 tallymounted to 3,35,692 on Monday as 72 more people testedpositive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushedthe death toll to 1,910, a health department official said.

The state also registered 83 patients getting cured ofthe disease taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to3,33,031, which is 99.20 per cent of the caseload.

Odisha's case fatality ratio (CFR) stands at 0.56 percent while the rate of positivity at 4.26 per cent, he said.

As many as 39,402 persons comprising health careworkers (HCW) and front line workers (FLW) were vaccinated at400 different session sites on Monday, he said.

The state had earlier set a target of inoculating asmany as 45,351 HCW and FLW beneficiaries.

Of the new COVID-19 cases reported on Monday, 44 weredetected from quarantine centres and 28 cases came to the foreduring contact tracing.

Sundargarh district recorded the highest number offresh cases at 11, followed by Puri (8) and Mayurbhanj (7).

Eleven other districts - Boudh, Ganjam, Gajapati,Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, keonjhar, Koraput,Malkangiri, Nayagarh and Nabarangpur - did not register anynew case in the last 24 hours.

''Kandhamal and Malkangiri have become COVID free withno active cases in these districts,'' the official said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfaredepartment said, ''Regret to inform the demise of 74-year-oldfemale COVID positive patient of Balasore district, who wasalso suffering from hypertension.'' Of the total COVID-19 fatalities, Khurda districtaccounted for 336, followed by Ganjam (248), Sundargarh (173),Cuttack (142) and Puri (117).

Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died dueto comorbidities, the official said.

More than 2.75 lakh frontline workers have beenadministered the COVID-19 vaccine in Odisha till February 6.

Odisha now has 698 active cases, which is 0,20 percent of the state's caseload.

The state has so far conducted over 78.84 lakh sampletests for COVID-19, including 20,341 on Sunday.

