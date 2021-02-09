Left Menu

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

Reuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 06:23 IST
China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.

All cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cuba warns Colombia of possible ELN rebel attack

Cuba has warned that rebels from Colombias National Liberation Army ELN may be planning an attack on Bogota, the Colombian defense minister said on Monday. Cuban Ambassador Jose Luis Ponce on Monday sent a communication about a supposed ter...

WRAPUP 1-Myanmar coup opponents vow to continue protest action

Opponents of Myanmars military coup vowed to continue non-violent action on Tuesday in the face of bans on big gatherings, night curfews and road closures after the biggest demonstrations in more than a decade.The Feb. 1 coup and detention ...

Five countries to abandon Pacific forum over leadership vote

Five Pacific island nations will start withdrawing from the regions main political forum, according to a joint statement, in the fallout from a fractious leadership vote last week.The presidents of Nauru, the Federated States of Micronesia ...

Tennis-Defending champion Kenin grinds into second round

Sofia Kenin launched her Australian Open defence with a 7-5 6-4 win over Maddison Inglis on Tuesday but found the going tough against the plucky Australian wildcard. Kenin was broken twice and slumped to a 3-1 deficit early before steadying...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021