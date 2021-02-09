China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlier

China reports 14 new mainland COVID-19 cases, same as day earlierReuters | Updated: 09-02-2021 06:23 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 06:23 IST
China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Feb. 8, official data showed on Tuesday, unchanged from a day earlier and the second day of no locally transmitted infections.
All cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement. The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, fell to 15 from 16 a day earlier.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China to date is 89,720, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,636.
