Left Menu

WHO team to brief media on Wuhan findings at 0800 GMT

Members of the team have sought to rein in expectations about the mission, with zoologist Peter Daszak telling Reuters last week that one of their aims was to "identify the next steps to fill in the gaps." Another team member, infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer, said it would probably take years to fully understand the origins of COVID-19.

Reuters | Wuhan | Updated: 09-02-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 09:13 IST
WHO team to brief media on Wuhan findings at 0800 GMT

Members of a World Health Organization-led team looking for clues about the origins of COVID-19 will hold a briefing on Tuesday after nearly a month of meetings and site visits in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease was first identified. The WHO said the briefing was scheduled for 4.00 pm local time (0800 GMT) on Tuesday afternoon, and would also include experts from the Chinese side who have been involved in the investigation.

The team arrived in Wuhan on Jan. 14 and after two weeks of quarantine, visited key sites like the Huanan seafood market, the location of the first known cluster of infections, as well as the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which has been involved in coronavirus research. Members of the team have sought to rein in expectations about the mission, with zoologist Peter Daszak telling Reuters last week that one of their aims was to "identify the next steps to fill in the gaps."

Another team member, infectious disease expert Dominic Dwyer, said it would probably take years to fully understand the origins of COVID-19. The United States said China needed to be more open when it comes to sharing data and samples as well as allowing access to patients, medical staff and lab workers. Beijing subsequently accused Washington of politicizing a scientific mission.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

VerSe Innovation raises another $100 million from QIA, Glade Brook Capital Partners

Energy stocks lift London's FTSE 100 as oil prices surge

Google dedicates doodle to Shadia, Egyptian actress, singer on her 90th birthday

HAL signs agreement with Israel's Elbit systems for DOHS supply

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Lee Curtis cast in ‘Borderlands’ movie adaptation

Veteran actor Jamie Lee Curtis has been roped in to star alongside Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in the film adaptation of popular video game Borderlands.According to Variety, Eli Roth is directing the movie from a script by Emmy-winning Ch...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. The Weeknd brings bright lights, bandaged dancers to Super BowlCanadian pop singer The Weeknd lit up a pandemic-restricted Super Bowl on Sunday with an upbeat performance of hits ...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australia says active COVID-19 cases at near two-month lowAustralia has fewer than 50 active cases of COVID-19, official data released on Tuesday showed, the lowest number in nearly two ...

A Tesla for a bitcoin: Musk drives up cryptocurrency price with $1.5 bln purchase

Bitcoin took another large stride toward mainstream acceptance on Monday after billionaire Elon Musks electric vehicle company Tesla Inc revealed it had bought 1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and would soon accept it as a form of payment ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021