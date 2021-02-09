Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,379 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-02-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 10:26 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Unsplash

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,379 to 2,291,924, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 481 to 62,156, the tally showed.

