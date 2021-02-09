France was right to decide against new national lockdown - health minister

France was right to decide against new national lockdown - health ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:30 IST
Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the COVID-19 situation was currently stable in France and that the government was right to have decided against imposing a new national lockdown.
Veran also told France Info radio that "it is possible and indeed preferable" that France will not have to be locked down again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France Info
- Olivier Veran
- France