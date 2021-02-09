Left Menu

France was right to decide against new national lockdown - health minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 09-02-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 13:30 IST
France was right to decide against new national lockdown - health minister
Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Tuesday the COVID-19 situation was currently stable in France and that the government was right to have decided against imposing a new national lockdown.

Veran also told France Info radio that "it is possible and indeed preferable" that France will not have to be locked down again.

