WHO official says Wuhan probe does not dramatically change picture of outbreak

Reuters | Wuhan | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:02 IST
The head of the World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday that its investigation had uncovered new information but had not dramatically changed the picture of the outbreak.

Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO virus expert, also told a press briefing that work to identify the origins of the coronavirus points to a natural reservoir in bats, but it is unlikely that they were in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak was discovered in late 2019.

