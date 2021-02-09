WHO official says Wuhan probe does not dramatically change picture of outbreak

WHO official says Wuhan probe does not dramatically change picture of outbreakReuters | Wuhan | Updated: 09-02-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 16:02 IST
The head of the World Health Organization-led team probing the origins of COVID-19 said on Tuesday that its investigation had uncovered new information but had not dramatically changed the picture of the outbreak.
Peter Ben Embarek, a WHO virus expert, also told a press briefing that work to identify the origins of the coronavirus points to a natural reservoir in bats, but it is unlikely that they were in Wuhan, the central Chinese city where the outbreak was discovered in late 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
