J&J applies for emergency authorisation from South Africa for its COVID-19 vaccine

J&J applies for emergency authorisation from South Africa for its COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Cape Town | Updated: 09-02-2021 23:46 IST | Created: 09-02-2021 23:46 IST
South Africa's lead investigator for the Johnson & Johnson trial, Glenda Gray, said on Thursday the country's regulator was processing an application for the vaccine to be granted emergency authorisation against COVID-19.
Addressing a webinar on vaccines, Gray said they were in discussions with regulatory authorities to roll out the single-dose vaccine to health workers, after the government earlier this week halted the roll out of the AstraZeneca vaccine over efficacy concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
