J&J applies for emergency authorisation from South Africa for its COVID-19 vaccine

South Africa's lead investigator for the Johnson & Johnson trial, Glenda Gray, said on Thursday the country's regulator was processing an application for the vaccine to be granted emergency authorisation against COVID-19.

Addressing a webinar on vaccines, Gray said they were in discussions with regulatory authorities to roll out the single-dose vaccine to health workers, after the government earlier this week halted the roll out of the AstraZeneca vaccine over efficacy concerns.

