Nagaland reports 6 more COVID-19 positive cases, tally rises

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to12,166 after six more people tested positive for the virus,while three more persons recuperated, a health official saidon Tuesday.

6 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today inKohima. Also, 3 +ve patients have recovered in Dimapur, theMinister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom, tweeted.

The caseload includes 11,840 recovered people, hesaid.

The state now has 88 active cases.

Altogether 88 people have died due to COVID-19 in thestate, out of whom 10 had comorbidities, the director ofHealth and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said in the dailyCOVID-19 bulletin.

Another 150 patients have migrated to other states, hesaid.

Nagalands COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 percent, he said.

Among the active cases three patients have mild andmoderate symptoms, while 85 people are asymptomatic, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,27,149suspected COVID-19 samples, including 74,097 through RT-PCR,37,204 through TrueNat and 15,848 through Rapid Antigen Testmethods, Hangsing said.

Meanwhile, with 816 beneficiaries vaccinated duringthe day, a total of 7,587 people, including 6,453 healthcareworkers and 1,134 frontline workers from administration,police and other departments have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, State Immunization Officer Ritu Thurr, said.

No adverse events needing medical intervention havebeen reported till date after the vaccination, he said.

