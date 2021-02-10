Left Menu

Nagaland reports 6 more COVID-19 positive cases, tally rises

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 10-02-2021 00:58 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 00:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to12,166 after six more people tested positive for the virus,while three more persons recuperated, a health official saidon Tuesday.

6 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today inKohima. Also, 3 +ve patients have recovered in Dimapur, theMinister for Health, S Pangnyu Phom, tweeted.

The caseload includes 11,840 recovered people, hesaid.

The state now has 88 active cases.

Altogether 88 people have died due to COVID-19 in thestate, out of whom 10 had comorbidities, the director ofHealth and Family Welfare Denis Hangsing said in the dailyCOVID-19 bulletin.

Another 150 patients have migrated to other states, hesaid.

Nagalands COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 97.32 percent, he said.

Among the active cases three patients have mild andmoderate symptoms, while 85 people are asymptomatic, he said.

Nagaland has so far tested a total of 1,27,149suspected COVID-19 samples, including 74,097 through RT-PCR,37,204 through TrueNat and 15,848 through Rapid Antigen Testmethods, Hangsing said.

Meanwhile, with 816 beneficiaries vaccinated duringthe day, a total of 7,587 people, including 6,453 healthcareworkers and 1,134 frontline workers from administration,police and other departments have been vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine, State Immunization Officer Ritu Thurr, said.

No adverse events needing medical intervention havebeen reported till date after the vaccination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

