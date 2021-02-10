J&J CEO says people may need annual COVID-19 vaccine shots for next several years - CNBC

Johnson & Johnson Chief Executive Officer Alex Gorsky told CNBC on Tuesday that people may need to get vaccinated against COVID-19 annually over the next several years, like seasonal flu shots. "Unfortunately, as (the virus) spreads it can also mutate," he said in an interview https://cnb.cx/3p3KouT.

"Every time it mutates, it's almost like another click of the dial so to speak where we can see another variant, another mutation that can have an impact on its ability to fend of antibodies or to have a different kind of response not only to a therapeutic but also to a vaccine," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)