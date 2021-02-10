Left Menu

Brazil reports 51,486 new coronavirus cases, 1,350 more deaths

Updated: 10-02-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 02:42 IST
Brazil recorded 51,486 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 1,350 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has registered 9.6 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 233,520, according to ministry data.

