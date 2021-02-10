Left Menu

Bulgaria plans to order over 3 mln additional COVID vaccine doses

Bulgaria plans to order more than 3 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as a precaution against decreased deliveries from AstraZeneca, the government said on Wednesday. Out of the three vaccines, that have received approval in the European Union, Bulgaria has ordered 4.5 million shots of AstraZeneca's vaccine, 3.89 million doses from Pfizer-BioNTech and 500,000 from Moderna.

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 10-02-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 15:53 IST
Bulgaria plans to order more than 3 million additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna as a precaution against decreased deliveries from AstraZeneca, the government said on Wednesday. Bulgaria, which has been slow with the vaccine rollout, plans to have a third of its population of 7 million people vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of June.

The Balkan country plans to order an additional 2.89 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and an additional 460,000 doses from Moderna, Health Minister Kostadin Angelov told a government meeting. "Based on the data we have on EU level and the possibility for decreased deliveries of AstraZeneca vaccine to our country, we propose to order additional doses," Angelov said.

So far, Bulgaria has administered 62,428 vaccinations and 17,946 people have received two doses.

