AP reports 50 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Amaravati, Feb 10 (PTI): The COVID-19 graph in Andhra Pradesh continued to show a steady decline, with the Statereporting just 50 fresh infections in the 24 hours ending 9 amon Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,88,605.

The active cases stood at 845.

One death was reported taking the rpt the toll to7,161.

The state also reported 121 more recoveries duringthe period,taking the number of those who recovered from thedisease to 8,80,599, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of tests conducted in the statestood at over 1.34 crore, with 28,418 tests in the last 24hours.

Chittoor district accounted for the most number ofcases with 13, followed by Visakhapatnam with eight.

