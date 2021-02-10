Left Menu

Over 14,700 people get COVID-19 vaccine shots on Wed in Delhi; turnout 80 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2021 20:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2021 20:28 IST
More than 14,700 beneficiaries received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi on Wednesday in the fourth week of the inoculation drive, the highest number of people vaccinated in a day since the start of the exercise.

Senior officials said the number of vaccination centres will be increased from the present 183 to 265 from February 11.

The target set for Wednesday was 18,300, and the turnout was 80 per cent, as per data shared by the officials.

On Tuesday, the corresponding figures were 12,717, a turnout of more than 54 per cent.

Besides, healthcare workers, frontline workers, who include, police, civil defence staff, DJB and electricity department employees, among others, are also getting jabs since the last couple of days.

Also, the number of scheduled days, from initially being four days -- Monday, Tuesday, Thurday and Saturday -- have now been extended been extended to six days a week, Monday-Saturday.

After a sluggish start since the exercise was kicked off January 16, the inoculation drive has picked up pace in the past few days.

''Today, 14,743 people were administered coronavirus vaccine, and AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was reported in seven persons,'' a senior official of the Delhi Health Department said.

The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 till date in Delhi, majority of them being healthcare workers, crossed the one lakh-mark a few days ago.

Under the nationwide mega vaccination drive launched on January 16, a total of 4,319 (53 per cent) health workers, against a target of 8,117, were administered the shots at 81 centres across the city on day one.

On the second scheduled day, the figures stood at 3,598 (44 per cent of the target). The sharp fall had come after one severe and 50 minor adverse effect cases were reported on the opening day of the vaccination drive.

The count on third schedule day was much higher, at 4,936 (48 per cent).

Various reasons were being attributed for the low turnout in the initial days, including some technical issues and apprehensions related to adverse events.

However, the government has maintained that no case of serious or severe AEFI is attributable to vaccination till date.

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield is being administered at majority of the centres, while Bharat Biotech-made Covaxin doses are being given at the remaining facilities.

The Delhi government had taken measures like counselling and formal phone calls to raise the percentage of healthcare workers turning up for being administered the COVID-19 vaccine.

The district-wise distribution of total seven AEFI cases on Wednesday was -- Central Delhi (1), Shahdara (1), South Delhi (2), South East Delhi (1), South West Delhi (1) and West Delhi (1), according to the data shared by authorities.

With low turnout of healthcare workers on the first two days of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, had recently said the exercise is voluntary and a matter of ''personal decision'' for people whether to get a shot or not, but all efforts are being made to boost their confidence.

He had reiterated that this is a voluntary exercise and people are making their own decisions, as it's the initial phase.

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

