Plant said to be cause of AstraZeneca vaccine cuts to EU denies fault

A plant in Belgium said to be the cause of big cuts in AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine supplies to the European Union said on Wednesday it had produced all doses required under a contract it has with the Anglo-Swedish firm.

The factory, which U.S. firm Thermo Fisher acquired from Novasep in January, has been identified as the cause of the cuts by AstraZeneca in internal meetings, several EU officials have said.

"We have complied with all the contractual requirements we have with AstraZeneca," Thermo Fisher's vice president for the EU, Cedric Volanti, told in a news conference on Wednesday, when asked about possible production problems the plant had faced.

