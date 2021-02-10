Left Menu

In a major relief, underprivileged patients in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Earlier they had to travel to Pathankot for surgeries.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-02-2021 23:26 IST
J-K: Underprivileged patients receiving free eye treatment in Govt hospital under SEHAT scheme
An old-age patient being screened for eye treatment. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

In a major relief, underprivileged patients in Jammu and Kashmir are receiving free eye treatment under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme in Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri. Earlier they had to travel to Pathankot for surgeries. "We have a lot of patients, earlier the district had less number of doctors, but now we have also updated our equipment and operate a large number of cases as compare to previous data, earlier the poor patients had to travel to Pathankot and Jammu now they are getting free treatment nearby their doorsteps," said Doctor Shazia, Head of Department and an Ophthalmologist Eye surgeon.

Talking about the facilities available at the hospital, she added, "We have a good team of doctors and eye specialist here, with all services required surgeries including emergency services." The hospital is serving people of Rajouri and surrounding area also, she added.

One of the beneficiaries, Mohd Rafiq said, "Two days back, I have been operated, it was a successful operation. I thank doctors and the whole team for the treatment." On an average 70-80 patients are receiving surgery here per month here and we are also providing free spectacles to patients, Principal of Government Medical College Associated Hospital Rajouri, Doctor Kuldip Singh said, adding that they will be installing specialised equipment to advanced healthcare services in the hospital soon.

The treatment, which is given under AB-PMJAY SEHAT scheme, was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month, to provide free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh. The scheme is especially meant for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir and aims to benefit as many as 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011. (ANI)

