Merck in talks to possibly produce COVID-19 shots - WSJ

Merck & Co Inc is in talks with governments and companies to potentially help with manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines that have been already authorized, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

"We believe we have an important responsibility to contribute to the pandemic response and remain at the ready to do so," according to the report https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/covid-2021-02-10 citing a company spokesman.

