Goa to host two carnival parades amid COVID-19 pandemic

Goa will host only two carnivalfloat parades instead of six this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Thursday.

The parades will be held on February 13 and 14 inPanaji and Margao in South Goa respectively due to curbsimposed to contain the spread of infection, said Nikhil Desai,managing director of the Goa Tourism Development Corporation.

The tourism department usually hosts parades at sixcities across the state, and this would be the first time inthe history of the coastal state's tourism that only twoparades will be held, he said.

Mythological character King Momo will be heralding thecolourful float parades.

All COVID-19 restrictions will be in place during theparade, which will be attended by thousands of people, theofficial added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)