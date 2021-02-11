Left Menu

Catalans fear COVID-19 risk at Sunday's election

Freelance photographer Jordi Saragossa is so concerned about the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Catalonia's regional election on Sunday that he tried - and failed - to be discharged from mandatory monitoring duty and says he will sue if he gets ill. Like him, around a third of people chosen by a draw to be election supervisors have asked to be exempted, despite assurances from authorities in the northeastern Spanish region that they could be tested for COVID-19 prior to the vote and given protective equipment to wear at polling stations.

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 14:30 IST
Catalans fear COVID-19 risk at Sunday's election
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Freelance photographer Jordi Saragossa is so concerned about the risk of contracting COVID-19 in Catalonia's regional election on Sunday that he tried - and failed - to be discharged from mandatory monitoring duty and says he will sue if he gets ill.

Like him, around a third of people chosen by a draw to be election supervisors have asked to be exempted, despite assurances from authorities in the northeastern Spanish region that they could be tested for COVID-19 prior to the vote and given protective equipment to wear at polling stations. "I would sue saying that I had warned them beforehand and that they should cover that cost," the 32-year-old said, referring to the up to 3,000-euro losses he would expect to incur for his business were he to catch the virus.

His discharge request was denied by the electoral board because his justification of a potential economic impact was not legally considered a proper reason, he said. "There's obviously an infection risk. It's obvious that there is not a zero risk despite (authorities) saying it will be very safe," he said.

Catalonia's election is viewed as a litmus test for the region's separatist movement. Two pro-independence parties currently govern the region, but opinion polls are split on who could win this time. Spain has been among the worst-hit countries by the pandemic, although the average number of cases per 100,000 people in Catalonia in the last 14 days fell to 391 on Wednesday, down from a peak of over 620 in mid-January.

'OUTRAGE AND FEAR' Bernat Sole, Catalonia's government official in charge of the election, said on Wednesday he wanted to transmit a "message of calm and security" regarding polling stations.

Election supervisors will be provided with two FFP2 masks, a face screen, gloves and alcohol gel. In the specific voting time slot recommended for people who have a confirmed or suspected coronavirus infection, they will also have full-body medical gowns.

To minimize risks, close to 300,000 people - of the 5.5 million potential voters - have requested to vote by mail, a 350% rise from the 2017 election. "It wouldn't seem the most sensible thing to go voting there (at a polling station)," Omar Tubau, a 33-year-old cinema worker, said as he was voting at a post office.

The regional government had planned to move the election to May, citing an increasing pace of COVID-19 infections, but a court annulled the move, saying it lacked legal grounds. Octavi Bisquert, 37, a company manager with diabetes, said he had suffered panic attacks when told he had been chosen to supervise a polling station, before the electoral board accepted his doctor's request for him to be excluded.

"I felt a huge outrage and fear," he said, stressing he had been working from home for a year with barely any social contact.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thailand reports 201 new COVID-19 cases

Bangkok Thailand, February 11 ANIXinhua Thailand confirmed 201 cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday while the number of cases via daily active testing has gradually reduced, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administr...

A flat New Year for Seoul pancake houses as COVID-19 curbs hit festivities

On Lunar New Year holidays, Lee Soon-ais pancake house in Seoul is usually packed with customers while others queue outside.This year, however, the pancake alley where she and a number of competitors run their businesses is eerily quiet. Pa...

MEIL completes the Polavaram Spillway pillers

POLAVARAM, India, Feb. 11, 2021 PRNewswire -- One more milestone achieved today in Polavaram Project. The most critical and important part of the project, the Spillway pillers construction, has completed on Thursday. With this, the dreams o...

UP: Woman's body found by roadside, murder suspected

A 35-year-old woman was found dead by the roadside near Bagrai Khurd village here on Thursday in a suspected case of murder, police said.Yashoda, a native of Pyana Kalan village of the district, was living in Kailashpuri area under Khurja D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021