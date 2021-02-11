Left Menu

Portugal starts giving firefighters vaccine jabs

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 11-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 11-02-2021 16:12 IST
Portugal starts giving firefighters vaccine jabs
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Portugal has started inoculating the country's about 15,000 firefighters against COVID-19.

Portuguese firefighters commonly operate ambulances, and they will be vaccinated over a two-week period starting Thursday.

Meanwhile, the health ministry says antigen tests will be more widely used at schools, factories and other places where people gather as part of a new strategy to contain the pandemic.

Parliament is expected later Thursday to extend Portugal's state of emergency decree, which allows the government to impose the current lockdown, through March 1.

The seven-day average of daily deaths in Portugal is the highest in the world, at 2.05 per 100,000 people, according to Johns Hopkins University.

But the seven-day average of daily new cases has fallen from a peak of 122.37 new cases per 100,000 people on Jan. 27 to 47.56 per 100,000 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 138: Release possible in March, Rumbling can be restarted

BRIEF-Tiktok Sale To Oracle, Walmart Is Shelved As Biden Reviews Security - WSJ

U.S. users most popular targets for email attackers: Google study

Google announces general availability of security groups for Workspace customers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha opposes NMA s draft bylaws for Lingaraj and Brahmeswar Temples

Two days after the Centrewithdrew the notification of the draft bylaws of NationalMonuments Authority NMA for Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri,Odisha government Thursday urged the ministry of culture torelax the proposed restrictions for Linga...

Arjun Munda pays visit to Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav

The Tribes India Aadi Mahotsav is turning out to be rather popular amongst the residents of Delhi and has witnessed several high-profile visitors.Shri Arjun Munda, Minister of Tribal Affairs paid a visit to the Aadi Mahotsav along with his ...

Rising waters in Indian Himalayas disrupt rescue bid in tunnel after avalanche

Authorities in India warned on Thursday of rising water levels in a Himalayan river valley hit by a major avalanche as they scaled back a search for 35 construction workers trapped in a flooded tunnel. Rescue workers have found the bodies o...

ACC jumps 73 pc to Rs 472.4 cr in Dec quarter

Cement maker ACC Ltd on Thursday reported a 72.88 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 472.44 crore for the fourth quarter ended December 31.The company, which follows the January-December financial year cycle, had posted a pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021